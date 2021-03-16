UrduPoint.com
Germany Arrests Gambian National On Suspicion Of Crimes Against Humanity - Prosecutors

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Germany has arrested a former member of an elite Gambian military unit over allegations of committing crimes against humanity, the Office of the Federal Prosecutor said on Tuesday.

"The Office of the Federal Prosecutor arrested Gambian citizen Bai L. this morning based on the arrest warrant from the examining magistrates of the Federal Supreme Court," the prosecution said in a statement.

The detained person's apartment in Hanover was searched as well.

According to the prosecution, the Gambian national used to be a driver at the so-called Junglers, a death squad that conducted illegal killings on behalf of former President Yahya Jammeh to scare the country's population and suppress opposition.

The suspect is said to have participated in three such murders.

The rule of Yahya Jammeh lasted from 1996 to 2017 and was marked by multiple accusations of human rights violations, corruption and political repression. The former Gambian leader finally stepped down after losing the 2016 presidential election.

