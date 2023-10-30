Germany asks Israel to 'protect' Palestinians from settler attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Germany on Monday called on Israel to "protect" Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, amid a surge in violence in the territory since the start of the war in Gaza.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, mostly during raids by Israeli forces or attacks by settlers, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza into Israel on October 7 and carried out the deadliest attack since the country was created in 1948. In retaliation, Israel announced it would destroy Hamas and began a relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Germany condemned "attacks and violence from settlers against Palestinian communities in the area, which have led to the death of many civilians", German foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said.

"We call on Israel to protect Palestinians from the activities of extremist settlers and to hold those responsible accountable," Fischer said.

"Israel, as the occupying power in the West Bank, is responsible for ensuring the safety and integrity of the Palestinian population in the West Bank."

The situation in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, was already tense before the war, with regular raids by Israeli forces and an upsurge in attacks by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population.

Israeli forces have stepped up their ground offensive in Gaza as part of the military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks that officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with another 239 people taken hostage.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says at least 8,306 people, mainly civilians, have since been killed in Israeli air and ground strikes.