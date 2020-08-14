UrduPoint.com
Germany Backs EU Sanctions Against Belarus

Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:01 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany on Friday threw its weight behind a drive to level EU sanctions against Belarus over an "unacceptable" crackdown on demonstrators against the country's disputed presidential election.

Ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Chancellor Angela Merkel had been "shocked" by the detention and abuse of peaceful protesters.

"In our view sanctions against those responsible for human rights violations will have to be discussed," he told reporters.

