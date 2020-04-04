UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Backs Using EU Bailout Fund In Virus Fight: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:34 AM

Germany backs using EU bailout fund in virus fight: minister

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Friday the European Union should activate the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund to support states whose economies are hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Friday the European Union should activate the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund to support states whose economies are hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

"My suggestion is to use existing instruments quickly and effectively" with a three-pronged plan based on the ESM, European Investment Bank (EIB) and unemployment reinsurance at the EU level, Scholz told the Funke newspaper group, while maintaining his opposition to "coronabonds" or jointly-issued debt.

Euro area finance ministers are slated for talks Tuesday to chart the bloc's next steps in battling the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Related Topics

German European Union Bank From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

2 minutes ago

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

1 hour ago

UN chief urges global unity in mobilizing efforts ..

36 minutes ago

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spi ..

36 minutes ago

Over 500,000 volunteers register for Corona Relief ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.