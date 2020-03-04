Germany Bans Exports of Medical Protective Gear Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Germany has banned the exports of medical protective equipment to avoid shortages amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Germany has banned the exports of medical protective equipment to avoid shortages amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The export of medical protection equipment (masks, gloves, protective suits) is prohibited.

Exceptions can be allowed in a limited number of cases, such as international assistance," the statement read.

The decision was made by a joint panel of interior policy and health experts to secure adequate supplies in clinics. Health Minister Jens Spahn said in parliament that the ban took effect at 11 a.m. (10:00 GMT).

Germany has 240 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no fatalities. The virus has infected over 94,200 people worldwide, a vast majority of them in China, killing more than 3,200. Meanwhile, over 51,000 have recovered.