Germany bans UK, S.Africa arrivals until Jan 6

Germany on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from Britain and South Africa until January 6 after a new more infectious coronavirus strain appeared in the two countries

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Germany on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from Britain and South Africa until January 6 after a new more infectious coronavirus strain appeared in the two countries.

"The transport ban covers passenger traffic by train, bus, ship and flights directly from these countries," the health ministry said in a statement.

"The order covers the period from December 22, 2020 until January 6, 2021."It added that people who have valid residency permits for Germany could return from January 1.