UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Bans Weapons Sales To Turkey Over Syria Offensive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:13 PM

Germany bans weapons sales to Turkey over Syria offensive

Germany said Saturday it is halting sales of weapons to Turkey over its widely criticised operation against Kurdish militias in northern Syria

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Germany said Saturday it is halting sales of weapons to Turkey over its widely criticised operation against Kurdish militias in northern Syria.

Germany, along with many of its allies, has condemned the offensive that Ankara says is targeting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia -- a force that has played a key role against the Islamic State group in Syria.

"In the context of the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, the government will not issue any new permits for any military equipment that could be used in Syria by Turkey," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was quoted as telling the Sunday edition of Bild.

Last year, Germany exported arms totalling almost 243 million Euros ($270 million) to fellow NATO member Turkey -- almost a third of its total weapons sales of 771 million euros.

And in the first four months of this year, sales to Turkey -- its biggest customer in the transatlantic military organisation -- reached 184 million euros.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu defended his country's actions in Syria after the German announcement.

"(The offensive) is a vital issue for us and a question of national security, a matter of survival. No matter what anyone is doing, whether it is an arms embargo or something else, it only strengthens us," he told Deutsche Welle.

"Even if our allies support the terrorist organisation (the YPG), even if we are alone, even if an embargo is imposed, whatever they do, our struggle is directed against the terrorist organisation." Ankara considers the YPG a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish rebels who have been fighting an insurgency against the Turkish state for three decades.

Germany's population includes about 2.5 million people of Turkish origin.

Germany is one of the world's biggest arms exporters along with the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.

Last year it imposed an embargo on weapons sales to Saudi Arabia after the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul.

Maas this week warned that Turkey's operation risked the resurgence of IS in the region and that it could trigger a humanitarian disaster.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO World Syria Russia Turkey China France German Riyadh Germany Ankara Istanbul United States Saudi Arabia Sunday Government Million Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Southern California wildfires burning unchecked

2 minutes ago

Biles wins record-equalling 23rd worlds medal

2 minutes ago

Republic held goalless in Georgia stalemate

2 minutes ago

16 killed in Burkina Faso Mosque attack: security ..

2 minutes ago

Mollema beats Bernal to win Tour of Lombardy

5 minutes ago

Filipino teen Yulo wins men's floor world title

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.