Germany-Based Human Rights NPOs Sue Top EU Officials at ICC Over Migration Policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Germany-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), supported by the organization Sea-Watch, has filed a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity regarding migrants and refugees who are systematically intercepted at sea and returned to Libya.

"The organizations are urging the ICC to investigate the individual criminal responsibility of high-ranking officials of EU member states and EU agencies regarding multiple severe deprivations of liberty that began with interceptions at sea between 2018 and 2021," the ECCHR said in a statement published on the website.

Specifically, German nonprofit organizations (NPOs), as stated in the report, are accusing former Italian interior ministers Matteo Salvini and Marco Minniti, current and former Maltese prime ministers Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat, former European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, former Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Ledgeri, as well as members of the Italian and Maltese rescue coordination centers and officials from EU Naval Force in the Mediterranean Sea and the European External Action Service.

According to the NPOs, since 2016, EU member states and EU agencies have provided capacity building and operational support to the "so-called Libyan Coast Guard" which is responsible for interceptions of migrants at sea.

"Interceptions at sea and subsequent returns of migrants and refugees to Libya are not search and rescue missions that save lives. Instead, ECCHR argues in the Communication that these operations constitute crimes against humanity in the form of the severe deprivation of physical liberty as they are part of a widespread system of exploitation, which targets such vulnerable groups in Libya. The ICC must therefore investigate the collaboration between these European and Libyan actors and bring those responsible to justice," the statement read.

The NGOs also demanded an immediate cessation of all EU and national policies or programs aimed at protecting EU borders which resulted in "severe deprivations of liberty as crimes against humanity."

Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the middle East and North Africa. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.