Germany Beat Antetokounmpo's Greece To Reach Olympic Basketball Semis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) World Cup champions Germany reached the Olympic men's basketball semi-finals for the first time Tuesday, coming from behind to beat Greece 76-63 and dumping two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the Games.
Trailing by as many as 12 in the first quarter, Germany had drawn level at 36-36 by halftime and after a tense third quarter roared away in the fourth to book a meeting with either host nation France or Canada for a place in the final.
NBA star Antetokounmpo scored 22 points but 18 points in reply from Franz Wagner was enough for Germany to maintain their four-game unbeaten record.
Wagner said the whole German team pulled together to slow Antetokounmpo.
"It was more than half of the scouting report, so a big part of our preparation," he said of the need to contain the Greek superstar.
"It takes all five on the court to try to stop him, but I thought we did a good job, especially in the second half, of at least trying to contain him."
Greece started strongly and Antetokounmpo brought their fans to their feet with a dunk that gave them a 16-4 lead with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Nick Calathes found Antetokounmpo for an alley-oop dunk less than a minute later, following up with a three-pointer that gave Greece a 12-point lead with less than a minute left in the first.
But Germany slowly turned the tide, Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner scoring six first-half points apiece, and tied the scores up at half-time.
Dennis Schroder opened the third with a three-pointer that gave Germany their first lead of the game.
And after a back-and-forth battle, Isaac Bonga's three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third sent the Germans into the final period with a 59-52 lead.
Johannes Thiemann finished with 10 points, six rebounds and a steal and Schroder had 13 points and assists coming off the bench.
"We struggled with their physicality, but I thought our second group came in and did an outstanding job in that end of the first quarter and really kind of gave us the energy and physicality to get back in the game," Germany coach Gordie Herbert said.
"We made a couple of changes with the defensive game plan and that's all we did really."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
Olympics: Athletics, Day 73 minutes ago
-
Pay up or move out: Drug gangs rob Ecuadorans of homes4 minutes ago
-
Diamonds, meatballs and motors: How Olympians can win more than medals4 minutes ago
-
Thai politician 'highly confident' ahead of possible ban14 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid1 hour ago
-
South Africa makes opera its own at home as its stars shine abroad1 hour ago
-
Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold1 hour ago
-
In Cuba, wrestler Lopez's hometown cheers historic Olympic gold1 hour ago
-
Hope, optimism abound as energized Harris crowd relishes VP pick1 hour ago
-
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final1 hour ago