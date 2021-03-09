UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Begins Easing Coronavirus Restrictions In Lesser Infected Regions

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:40 AM

Germany Begins Easing Coronavirus Restrictions in Lesser Infected Regions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) German states with low COVID-19 incidence started to scale down the restrictive measures on Monday, including the reopening of museums and non-essential shops, the regional authorities said.

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, following consultations with heads of regions, that regions with COVID-19 incidence below 50 new cases per week per 100,000 population would be allowed to soften the restrictions beginning on Monday. The restrictions were introduced and consequently strengthened since last November.

If, however, the incidence rates increase during the next three days, the authorities are bound to cancel the easing of restrictions. The decision will ultimately be up to the regional administrations.

Despite the Federal regime of restrictive measures set to remain in effect until March 28, a set of exemptions, including social contacts and the reopening of non-grocery stores, apply countrywide.

In particular, gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed from Monday.

The softening of restrictions also includes the reopening of cultural venues, such as galleries, museums, zoos and botanical gardens, which will still need to control the number of visitors. Such rules will begin to apply in Baden-Wurttemberg, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saarland, Saxony-Anhalt and Berlin starting Tuesday, since Monday is a holiday.

Additionally, beauty studios and tattoo salons are allowed to resume in Berlin, Hamburg and other cities with similarly low incidence.

The state of Thuringia, which has the country's highest COVID-19 incidence rate, has not yet introduced any exemptions.

Related Topics

German Hamburg Berlin Angela Merkel March November From

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

1 hour ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

3 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

2 hours ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.