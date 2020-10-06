UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Believes OPCW Confirmed Navalny's Poisonong With Substance From Novichok Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:26 PM

Germany Believes OPCW Confirmed Navalny's Poisonong With Substance From Novichok Group

The German government believes that the statement of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Alexey Navalny case confirms that he was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group, but admits that this substance is not one of the banned substances

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The German government believes that the statement of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Alexey Navalny case confirms that he was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group, but admits that this substance is not one of the banned substances.

Earlier in the day, the OPCW said that a substance similar to Novichok, but not on the lists of banned chemicals, was found in the body of Alexey Navalny.

"The Federal government has approached the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for technical support in analyzing samples taken from Alexey Navalny. The OPCW today published the results of the analysis of the two laboratories involved. The results are consistent with those already obtained in specialized laboratories in Germany, Sweden and France. This once again confirms the undoubted evidence that Alexey Navalny was the victim of an attack using a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.

This little-known nerve agent has not yet been included in the OPCW's official list," the statement says.

The German government is again calling on Russia to provide an explanation for the incident with Navalny, it says.

"The federal government is currently reviewing the detailed technical report that the OPCW presented to it yesterday. Proliferation risk assessment plays an important role in the planned transfer or publication of information, as well as in the formal inclusion [of a toxic agent from Novichok group] to the list. Information about the dangerous substance should not fall into the wrong hands. The German government once again calls on Russia to provide an explanation for the incident," it says.

Related Topics

Attack Russia France German Germany Sweden From Government

Recent Stories

Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerba ..

32 minutes ago

Collins driven on by memories of '$50 and Greyhoun ..

32 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai concludes digital Space Week

44 minutes ago

Dubai Economy announces results of region’s firs ..

44 minutes ago

UNICEF Says 4 Kids Reportedly Killed, 7 Wounded in ..

32 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.