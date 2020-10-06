(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The German government believes that the statement of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Alexey Navalny case confirms that he was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group, but admits that this substance is not one of the banned substances.

Earlier in the day, the OPCW said that a substance similar to Novichok, but not on the lists of banned chemicals, was found in the body of Alexey Navalny.

"The Federal government has approached the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for technical support in analyzing samples taken from Alexey Navalny. The OPCW today published the results of the analysis of the two laboratories involved. The results are consistent with those already obtained in specialized laboratories in Germany, Sweden and France. This once again confirms the undoubted evidence that Alexey Navalny was the victim of an attack using a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.

This little-known nerve agent has not yet been included in the OPCW's official list," the statement says.

The German government is again calling on Russia to provide an explanation for the incident with Navalny, it says.

"The federal government is currently reviewing the detailed technical report that the OPCW presented to it yesterday. Proliferation risk assessment plays an important role in the planned transfer or publication of information, as well as in the formal inclusion [of a toxic agent from Novichok group] to the list. Information about the dangerous substance should not fall into the wrong hands. The German government once again calls on Russia to provide an explanation for the incident," it says.