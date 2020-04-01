UrduPoint.com
Germany Bets On Tried-and-tested Tool To Weather Jobs Crisis

Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:13 PM

With measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus hobbling Europe's largest economy, Germany is betting heavily on a scheme tested in the financial crisis to keep labour market structures intact

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :With measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus hobbling Europe's largest economy, Germany is betting heavily on a scheme tested in the financial crisis to keep labour market structures intact.

Known as "Kurzarbeit", the measure tops up from government coffers the pay of workers placed on shorter hours by their employer, preserving the contractual relationship for the time when activity rebounds.

Some 470,000 firms have already applied for the aid, labour minister Hubertus Heil said Tuesday, adding that the number of people affected would likely top the peak of 1.4 million seen in the 2009 financial crisis.

Here is how the scheme works and how it has inspired other countries to follow the German example.

