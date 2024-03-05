Open Menu

Germany Blames Ukraine War Talks Leak On 'individual Error'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Germany blames Ukraine war talks leak on 'individual error'

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Germany sought Tuesday to downplay an audio leak of senior military personnel discussing the war in Ukraine, blaming "individual error" and stressing that Berlin still had the trust of allies.

A 38-minute recording of the talks, in which the officers debated the possible use of German-made Taurus missiles by Ukraine, was posted Friday on Russian social media.

"A serious mistake happened here that should not have happened," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told a press conference.

The initial results of a probe showed the German army's "communications systems are not and were not compromised", the minister said.

"The reason the phone call could still be recorded... is due to an individual user error," he said.

Pistorius said he had telephoned allies over the leak and was reassured that their "trust in Germany is unbroken".

"Everyone knows about the danger of such wiretapping attacks and knows that no one can offer 100-percent protection."

Kyiv has been calling on Germany to provide it with Taurus missiles, which can reach targets up to 500 kilometres (300 miles) away.

