Germany Blocking Procurement of Weapons by Kiev Via NATO 'Unacceptable' - Kuleba

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The fact that Germany blocks procurement of weapons by Kiev via NATO is "unacceptable," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"For me, this is a fundamental political issue, because there are no restrictions, no embargoes on arms trade with Ukraine ...

I believe that in relations with Germany, such restrictions do not correspond to the spirit and nature of our bilateral relations," Kuleba told the RBC Ukraine news agency in an interview, published on Tuesday.

The top diplomat added that Kiev is working on lifting restrictions.

"We are working on this quietly, without noise. I just want to state that we consider this situation unacceptable," Kuleba added.