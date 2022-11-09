UrduPoint.com

Germany Blocks Sale Of Computer Chip Factory To China

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022

Germany on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chipmaker to a Chinese-owned firm because of a potential threat to security

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Germany on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chipmaker to a Chinese-owned firm because of a potential threat to security.

"We must look very closely at company takeovers when it relates to important infrastructure or when there is a danger that the technology would flow to buyers from non-EU countries," said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Chinese company Sai MicroElectronics had been seeking to buy the Dortmund factory of Elmos through its Swedish subsidiary Silex.

The German government had rejected the planned takeover because "the purchase could endanger the order and security of Germany," said the economy ministry.

Other ways of reducing the risks, including allowing the acquisition under certain conditions, were "unable to eliminate the identified dangers", it added.

