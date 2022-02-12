Germany Boosts Measures to Prevent Crisis in Ukraine, Consults Special Services - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday that she decided to "strengthen measures" to prevent the crisis in Ukraine and that the German Foreign Ministry is in consultations with the secret services

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday that she decided to "strengthen measures" to prevent the crisis in Ukraine and that the German Foreign Ministry is in consultations with the secret services.

"I decided to strengthen the measures already in place to prevent the crisis (in Ukraine). At the moment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding a meeting with the relevant departments and security agencies to implement these decisions," she wrote on Twitter.