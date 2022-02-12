UrduPoint.com

Germany Boosts Measures To Prevent Crisis In Ukraine, Consults Special Services - Baerbock

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Germany Boosts Measures to Prevent Crisis in Ukraine, Consults Special Services - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday that she decided to "strengthen measures" to prevent the crisis in Ukraine and that the German Foreign Ministry is in consultations with the secret services

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday that she decided to "strengthen measures" to prevent the crisis in Ukraine and that the German Foreign Ministry is in consultations with the secret services.

"I decided to strengthen the measures already in place to prevent the crisis (in Ukraine). At the moment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding a meeting with the relevant departments and security agencies to implement these decisions," she wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter German

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 7 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

58 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims five more lives, 58 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims five more lives, 58 new infections in RWP

31 seconds ago
 102 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

102 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

32 seconds ago
 Youth must play their role in exposing Indian atro ..

Youth must play their role in exposing Indian atrocities: Mashaal Malik

34 seconds ago
 344,516 voters to exercise right of franchise in D ..

344,516 voters to exercise right of franchise in Dera Mayor elections

35 seconds ago
 Germany Reducing Personnel at Embassy in Kiev - Fo ..

Germany Reducing Personnel at Embassy in Kiev - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>