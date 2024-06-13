Germany Braced For Euro 2024 Kick-off With France, England The Favourites
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday in Germany as the continent's footballing heavyweights prepare to fight it out over the next month with the aim of taking the crown away from reigning champions Italy.
Germany play Scotland in the opening game in Munich and the host nation are hoping their journey will continue all the way to the final in Berlin on July 14.
It is the first time the country has hosted a major men's international tournament since the 2006 World Cup, and it is a mouth-watering setting after the underwhelming nature of the last European Championship.
Euro 2020 was delayed by a year because of the pandemic, finally taking place in 2021 in front of limited crowds.
It was also staged in cities all across the continent, from Seville to Baku, and those factors stripped away much of what makes these tournaments so special.
This time all supporters will descend on Germany, where matches will be played in 10 stadiums, from Hamburg in the north to Munich in the south.
Germans are hoping for a repeat of 2006, when many fell in love with their national team again after a period in the doldrums similar to what they have experienced in the years leading up to this competition.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan urges Int'l law enforcement to address issue of missing persons, including those in IIOJK40 minutes ago
-
Celtics beat Mavericks 106-99 to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals40 minutes ago
-
Pulisic, Turner rescue US in 1-1 draw with Brazil40 minutes ago
-
'Hurricane hunters:' calm science pilots in eye of the storm1 hour ago
-
Scotland relying on joker McGinn to be Euros ace1 hour ago
-
Fires, teargas as Argentine police clash with protesters1 hour ago
-
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins 1500m for sixth European gold7 hours ago
-
'Big relief' for India to progress at T20 World Cup, says Rohit8 hours ago
-
Russian nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Cuba8 hours ago
-
Yadav, Arshdeep star as India beat USA to reach T20 World Cup second round9 hours ago
-
Rwanda says UN agency 'lying' over UK deportation plan9 hours ago
-
Prosecutors call for Pogba's brother and others to face trial in kidnap case9 hours ago