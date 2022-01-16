UrduPoint.com

Germany Braces For Difficult Weeks As Omicron Spreads - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Germany Braces for Difficult Weeks as Omicron Spreads - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Germany has difficult weeks ahead and may require tougher COVID-19 rules to overcome the rising wave of the now dominant Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

"We in Germany face very difficult weeks. We have a relatively old population with many chronic diseases... Together with reluctance to get vaccinated this poses a serious risk," he told the Bild am Sonntag weekly in an interview out Sunday.

As of Saturday, 75% of Germans have received one dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine, 72.6% have had two, and 46.6% have had three. The Federal government wants to have 80% vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of January.

Lauterbach said a "hardcore group" of anti-vaxxers were slowing down the vaccine rollout.

He said that without a vaccine mandate Germany would never meet the vaccination targets that would allow it to overcome the pandemic.

The German government has all but banned unvaccinated people from public life, allowing only those fully vaccinated or recently recovered to go to public venues.

Lauterbach said regional and federal authorities will review the existing COVID-19 restrictions at their next conference on January 24. If the number of infections continues to rise, he said, tougher measures could be considered.

Asked whether there was anything left to limit, the minister said he banked on promoting booster vaccines. He ruled out another lockdown and school closures, saying children had had enough of them.

Related Topics

German Germany January May Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

18 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

18 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

18 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.