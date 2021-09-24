Germany Braces for Slow Federal Elections Under Coronavirus Restrictions

Germany faces a slow election day on Sunday, despite lifting some coronavirus restrictions to allow citizens to exercise their constitutional right

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Germany faces a slow election day on Sunday, despite lifting some coronavirus restrictions to allow citizens to exercise their constitutional right.

Germans will go to the polls to elect a new Federal parliament, after which Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down. No party is expected to win a majority and several coalition options are likely.

Federal election commissioner Georg Thiel said on Friday that voters will not be obligated to present a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test to access polling stations, which is a must for all public events. Mask wearing, hygiene rules and social distancing will be kept in place.

Geert Baasen, a spokesperson for the Berlin election authority, told Sputnik that the city authorities would restrict the number of both voters and election staff present at a polling place to avoid bottlenecks.

Voters will be allowed to stand in lines outside.

Baasen predicted that COVID-19 restrictions would "in any case" slow down the electoral process. Despite this, the voting will not be extended beyond 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT) when polling places close. A large number of Berliners have already cast their ballots by mail.

Police presence in Berlin will increase during the voting. Police told Sputnik that patrols would be organized so that officers could arrive at a polling place "as soon as possible." The exact number of patrol officers will not be revealed until the election day.