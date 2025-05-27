Germany Breaks Silence, Harshly Criticizes Israel Over Gaza Bombing
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:14 PM
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expresses his deep concern over Israel's actions
BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) For the first time since the start of the Gaza war, Germany on Tuesday publicly criticized Israel over its continued military aggression, even in the face of a declared ceasefire, describing the actions as "intolerable" and "incomprehensible."
According to Arab media reports, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking in Turku, Finland, expressed his deep concern over Israel's actions, stating, “I wasn’t among those who raised their voices early on against Israel's military operations, but now the situation has gone too far,”.
He went on to say, “It’s time to clearly state that what Israel is doing in Gaza is no longer understandable—it's become unbearable,”.
Chancellor Merz also questioned the legitimacy of Israel's continued assault, saying the bombing in Gaza no longer aligns with the objectives of a war on terror.
"Israel’s large-scale military operations in Gaza no longer seem to have any logical justification," he added.
Raising a pointed question, Merz asked, "It is beyond comprehension how this approach is meant to achieve the goals of a war against terrorism.
"
The Chancellor is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this week. However, when asked about Germany's arms sales to Israel, Merz refused to comment.
A senior government official confirmed that the matter of arms sales to Israel is currently under review by a security council chaired by Chancellor Merz.
In a separate interview with Germany’s national broadcaster, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also delivered a rare and strong rebuke, criticizing the lack of access to food and medicine in Gaza as "unacceptable."
He stated,”Germany’s support for Israel’s right to exist and its security cannot be used to justify the current military actions,”.
Wadephul added that the situation had reached a point where Germany must now carefully reconsider its future course of action.
Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, acknowledged Berlin’s concerns but made no promises regarding any change in Israel’s conduct.
“When Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticizes Israel, we listen very seriously, because he is our friend,” he told reporters.
Recent Stories
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team
Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
More Stories From World
-
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing50 seconds ago
-
Romania to send 12 teams to 2025 European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv8 hours ago
-
PM, Iran's President reiterate commitment to deepen ties in diverse fields20 hours ago
-
International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku22 hours ago
-
Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. Fai22 hours ago
-
Macron Responds to Viral Video of Alleged Slap by French first lady23 hours ago
-
Israeli strikes over weekend killed 38 people in Gaza, amid UN's famine warnings, Reports22 hours ago
-
DG Hajj reviews Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi’s kitchens in Mina21 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Iran on a two-day official visit1 day ago
-
DHM highlights mining sector potential at 4th Asia Mining Innovation and Development Summit1 day ago
-
Designated Nazim to be deputed for each group of 200 pilgrims during Mashair Days1 day ago
-
Global Business Summit opens in Jakarta to promote sustainable Belt and Road Infrastructure Cooperat ..1 day ago