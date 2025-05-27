Open Menu

Germany Breaks Silence, Harshly Criticizes Israel Over Gaza Bombing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:14 PM

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expresses his deep concern over Israel's actions

BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) For the first time since the start of the Gaza war, Germany on Tuesday publicly criticized Israel over its continued military aggression, even in the face of a declared ceasefire, describing the actions as "intolerable" and "incomprehensible."

According to Arab media reports, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking in Turku, Finland, expressed his deep concern over Israel's actions, stating, “I wasn’t among those who raised their voices early on against Israel's military operations, but now the situation has gone too far,”.

He went on to say, “It’s time to clearly state that what Israel is doing in Gaza is no longer understandable—it's become unbearable,”.

Chancellor Merz also questioned the legitimacy of Israel's continued assault, saying the bombing in Gaza no longer aligns with the objectives of a war on terror.

"Israel’s large-scale military operations in Gaza no longer seem to have any logical justification," he added.

Raising a pointed question, Merz asked, "It is beyond comprehension how this approach is meant to achieve the goals of a war against terrorism.

"

The Chancellor is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this week. However, when asked about Germany's arms sales to Israel, Merz refused to comment.

A senior government official confirmed that the matter of arms sales to Israel is currently under review by a security council chaired by Chancellor Merz.

In a separate interview with Germany’s national broadcaster, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also delivered a rare and strong rebuke, criticizing the lack of access to food and medicine in Gaza as "unacceptable."

He stated,”Germany’s support for Israel’s right to exist and its security cannot be used to justify the current military actions,”.

Wadephul added that the situation had reached a point where Germany must now carefully reconsider its future course of action.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, acknowledged Berlin’s concerns but made no promises regarding any change in Israel’s conduct.

“When Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticizes Israel, we listen very seriously, because he is our friend,” he told reporters.

Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel ..

