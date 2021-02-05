Germany Brings Charges Against 95-Year-Old Ex-Secretary at WWII Concentration Camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Charges were brought in Germany against a 95-year-old former secretary of the Commandant of Stutthof concentration camp over her complicity in the killings of about 10,000 people, district attorney, Peter Müller-Rakow told Sputnik.

"We brought the charges against a former secretary of the commandant of Stutthof concentration camp. We are accusing her of complicity in about10,000 killings and other counts complicity in attempts at murder," the prosecutor said.

About 65,000 people died in the Stutthof camp, which subjected its prisoners to experiments and produced soap from human fat.