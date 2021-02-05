UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Brings Charges Against 95-Year-Old Ex-Secretary At WWII Concentration Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Germany Brings Charges Against 95-Year-Old Ex-Secretary at WWII Concentration Camp

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Charges were brought in Germany against a 95-year-old former secretary of the Commandant of Stutthof concentration camp over her complicity in the killings of about 10,000 people, district attorney, Peter Müller-Rakow told Sputnik.

"We brought the charges against a former secretary of the commandant of Stutthof concentration camp. We are accusing her of complicity in about10,000 killings and other counts complicity in attempts at murder," the prosecutor said.

About 65,000 people died in the Stutthof camp, which subjected its prisoners to experiments and produced soap from human fat.

Related Topics

Murder Died Germany From Fat

Recent Stories

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

2 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

27 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

36 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

36 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

5 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.