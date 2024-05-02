Open Menu

Germany Busts 'Europe's Largest Scam Call Centre Network'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Germany busts 'Europe's largest scam call centre network'

Germany said Thursday that police had busted what was probably Europe's largest network of fraudulent call centres, responsible for thousands of calls a day trying to scam peopl

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Germany said Thursday that police had busted what was probably Europe's largest network of fraudulent call centres, responsible for thousands of calls a day trying to scam people.

An international police operation involving officers from Germany, Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo and Lebanon raided 12 call centres and detained 21 people on April 18, Europol said in a separate statement.

Searches also took place in Serbia, German authorities said.

The complex investigation dubbed Operation Pandora "successfully uncovered what is probably the largest call centre fraud scheme in Europe," said Thomas Strobl, the interior minister of the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

The callers would pose as "close relatives, bank employees, customer service agents or police officers", according to Europol, and would use "a variety of manipulation tactics" to "shock and cheat their victims out of their savings".

The probe began in December 2023 when a bank teller in Baden-Wuerttemberg grew suspicious of a customer's request to withdraw a large sum in cash. He alerted the police, who stopped the victim from handing the money over to the fraudsters.

Police then linked the phone numbers used by the fraudsters to a large-scale operation, sparking a wider investigation.

More than 100 German officers were tasked with listening in on the call centre calls in real-time, working around the clock and monitoring up to 30 conversations at the same time.

Potential victims were warned by police, preventing losses of 10 million euros ($10.7 million) in some 6,000 cases, Baden-Wuerttemberg authorities and Europol said.

Investigators also collected information about the scam callers' infrastructure, culminating in the international swoops coordinated by Europol.

During the raids, investigators seized cash and assets amounting to one million euros as well as electronic evidence that should lead to information "about possible further call centres and more fraudsters", Europol said.

Scam calls "are particularly perfidious and unscrupulous because they play on people's fears and needs", said Strobl, vowing to pursue legal action "with the utmost severity".

Related Topics

Police Europe Interior Minister German Bank Germany Same Lead Teller Albania Serbia Lebanon Money April December From Million

Recent Stories

President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun ..

President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

6 minutes ago
 924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

1 minute ago
 FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws aw ..

FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar

11 minutes ago
 EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against ..

EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration

11 minutes ago
 Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden ..

Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'

10 minutes ago
 Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused o ..

Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl

11 minutes ago
Newly appointed DPO takes charge

Newly appointed DPO takes charge

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues ..

Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues of farmers

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal spearheads strategic review of Federal ..

Ahsan Iqbal spearheads strategic review of Federal PPP Policy

19 minutes ago
 Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister

Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister

41 minutes ago
 Planning Minister directs NHA to complete infrastr ..

Planning Minister directs NHA to complete infrastructure projects without any de ..

19 minutes ago
 Yen jump sparks talk of second Japan intervention

Yen jump sparks talk of second Japan intervention

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World