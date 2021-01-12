UrduPoint.com
Germany Busts 'World's Largest' Darknet Site Trading In Drugs, Forgeries

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Germany Busts 'World's Largest' Darknet Site Trading in Drugs, Forgeries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) German investigators shut down what they believe was the world's largest darknet marketplace and arrested its suspected operator, the chief prosecutor in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said Tuesday.

"At the time of its closure, DarkMarket was easily the world's largest darknet marketplace, with almost 500,000 users and more than 2,400 vendors," Juergen Brauer said in a press release.

The website was linked to more than 320,000 transactions, which saw more than 4,650 Bitcoin and 12,800 Monero digital currencies change hands, totaling more than 120 million Euros ($146 million).

The marketplace was used primarily to sell drugs of various kinds but also counterfeit money, stolen or forged credit cards, anonymous SIM cards and malware programs, according to the prosecutor.

The police identified DarkMarket's suspected operator as a 34-year-old Australian citizen. He was arrested near the German-Danish border over the weekend. A network of 20 servers was also found and confiscated in Moldova and Ukraine.

The months-long investigation into the criminal website was led by the Koblenz prosecutor's office with the help of US, Australian, UK, Danish, Swiss, Moldovan and Ukrainian authorities as well as Europol.

