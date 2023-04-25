Germany Buys 227 All-Terrain Defense Combat Vehicles From UK-Sweden Contractor - BAE

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Germany is investing in an additional 227 ultra-mobile, protected, all-terrain vehicles from BAE Systems costing around $400 million, the United Kingdom-based giant defense contractor announced in a press release on Monday.

"The German contract, worth around $400 million, follows the joint procurement by Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program, with Sweden as the lead nation," the release said. "This will extend the deliveries from the framework agreement, which are to begin in 2024, out to 2030."

The new contract is for additional troop transport vehicles and armored personnel carriers (APCs), as well as three new German BvS10 versions; Command and Control (C2), and two logistics variants that will add combat support to the German Armed Forces, BAE said.

"This framework agreement streamlines the process by allowing prospective and existing customers to acquire vehicles at previously negotiated terms, while also benefiting from the joint development," BAE Systems Hagglunds Managing Director Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, which manufactures the vehicles in Ã–rnskÃ¶ldsvik, Sweden, said in the release.

BAE Systems' military all-terrain vehicles are designed for operations in the harshest and most remote environments, the company said.