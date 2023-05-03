Germany, by Closing NPPs, Deprives Its Economy of Energy-Intensive Production - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Germany, having completely abandoned its nuclear power industry - a reliable and environmentally friendly source of electricity - thereby deprives its economy of energy-intensive production, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

In April, Germany stopped the operation of the last three power units of nuclear power plants in the country - Isar II, Neckarwestheim II and Emsland. Initially, Berlin was believed to abandon nuclear power industry in 2022, but plans were later changed.

"By promoting the reduction of generating capacities, the German leadership is depriving the national economy of energy-intensive production.

Renewable energy sources, which European officials rely on, will not be able to completely replace the energy generated by nuclear power plants," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

He said nuclear power industry is an environmentally friendly way of power generation.

"Nuclear power industry is not just a reliable source of electricity, but also one of the most environmentally friendly ways of generation," Patrushev said.