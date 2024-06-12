Open Menu

Germany Call On Can To Replace Sick Pavlovic For Euros

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Herzogenaurach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 hosts Germany have called up Emre Can to replace Aleksandar Pavlovic for the tournament, who misses out through tonsillitis, the DFB confirmed on Wednesday.

Can, who captained Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League loss to Real Madrid in June, made his Germany debut in 2015 but had not played for his country since September 2023.

The former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder has played 43 times for Germany, scoring one goal.

A DFB representative said at a press conference at Germany's Euro 2024 base in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday that Can's call-up at Pavlovic's expense was "a decision made by the coaching team" including head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Germany on Wednesday morning postponed their official team photograph due to Pavlovic's illness.

