Germany Call On Can To Replace Sick Pavlovic For Euros
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Herzogenaurach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 hosts Germany have called up Emre Can to replace Aleksandar Pavlovic for the tournament, who misses out through tonsillitis, the DFB confirmed on Wednesday.
Can, who captained Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League loss to Real Madrid in June, made his Germany debut in 2015 but had not played for his country since September 2023.
The former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder has played 43 times for Germany, scoring one goal.
A DFB representative said at a press conference at Germany's Euro 2024 base in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday that Can's call-up at Pavlovic's expense was "a decision made by the coaching team" including head coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Germany on Wednesday morning postponed their official team photograph due to Pavlovic's illness.
Recent Stories
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
More Stories From World
-
Saudi National Museum offers special Eid Al-Adha program Riyadh5 minutes ago
-
Media minister visits Interior Ministry’s pavilion at Hajj Media Hub15 minutes ago
-
Nearly 100 Makkah-based scouts serve pilgrims in this year’s Hajj season15 minutes ago
-
Turkish president receives Brazil’s foreign minister16 minutes ago
-
Titmus shatters 200m freestyle world record weeks before Olympics26 minutes ago
-
Greece bracing for heat wave with mandatory closures for businesses, schools36 minutes ago
-
Ukraine summit in Switzerland: what Kyiv wants45 minutes ago
-
Titmus shatters 200m freestyle world record weeks before Olympics55 minutes ago
-
The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam56 minutes ago
-
Gaza war rages as mediators study Palestine group reply to truce plan1 hour ago
-
More than 35 dead, dozens injured in Kuwait building fire1 hour ago
-
Makkah Health Cluster assesses healthcare needs of over 500,000 Pilgrims1 hour ago