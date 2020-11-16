Germany Calls for Constructive Dialogue in Belarus After High-Profile Protester Death

Berlin calls for constructive and open dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and opposition in the wake of the highly-publicized death of opposition activist Roman Bondarenko, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Berlin calls for constructive and open dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and opposition in the wake of the highly-publicized death of opposition activist Roman Bondarenko, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

The 31-year-old activist died in the hospital, to which he had been delivered from a police department last week. The Belarusian Health Ministry confirmed his death on Thursday and the Investigative Committee started a probe. The opposition believes that Bondarenko's death is the result of a policy conducted by the country's leadership. President Alexander Lukashenko said the authorities had nothing to gain from the death of the protester.

"All that the regime of Lukashenko can respond to them [citizens of Belarus] is repression and brutal police violence that led to the death of demonstrator Roman Bondarenko last week.

It must stop. The German government reiterates its urgent call for a constructive and open dialogue between the government and the Coordination Council on fair and free elections," Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that Germany was discussing further steps on the situation in Belarus, including additional sanctions to increase the pressure on Minsk, with its EU partners.

Belarus has been facing massive opposition protests following the presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.