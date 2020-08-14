Germany calls for 'de-escalation' in Greece-Turkey gas row

Germany on Friday said the soaring tensions between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean were "worrying" and urged both sides to talks to avoid further escalation

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany on Friday said the soaring tensions between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean were "worrying" and urged both sides to talks to avoid further escalation.

"These tensions are worrying," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said, calling on the countries "to talk directly to each other" to resolve their maritime dispute.

"What's important is de-escalation," he said, adding that the German government "has taken note" of France's decision to beef up its military presence in the Mediterranean.