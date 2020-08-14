UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Calls For 'de-escalation' In Greece-Turkey Gas Row

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:27 PM

Germany calls for 'de-escalation' in Greece-Turkey gas row

Germany on Friday said the soaring tensions between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean were "worrying" and urged both sides to talks to avoid further escalation

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany on Friday said the soaring tensions between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean were "worrying" and urged both sides to talks to avoid further escalation.

"These tensions are worrying," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said, calling on the countries "to talk directly to each other" to resolve their maritime dispute.

"What's important is de-escalation," he said, adding that the German government "has taken note" of France's decision to beef up its military presence in the Mediterranean.

Related Topics

Turkey France German Germany Greece Angela Merkel Gas Government

Recent Stories

HRW demands impartial inquiry into killings of thr ..

19 minutes ago

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

31 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

37 minutes ago

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.