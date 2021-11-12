(@FahadShabbir)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Friday called on EU member states to provide Poland with assistance in protecting the European Union's external border

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Friday called on EU member states to provide Poland with assistance in protecting the European Union's external border.

"We must help the Polish government in protecting the external border. All of EU states should unite here," Seehofer said in an interview with the German Funke media group.

In the current situation, Poland is performing an "important service" to the whole of Europe, according to the minister. Seehofer also stated that Germany wanted a consistent immigration to Europe, but not politically organized.

The minister blamed Belarus for the migration crisis and called attempts to use refugees for destabilization of the European Union, especially Germany, "a hybrid threat.

"

More than 2,000 migrants have been camping on the Belarusian side of a barbed-wire fence on the border with Poland in subzero temperatures since Monday.

Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have been reporting a surging number of illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus, accusing Minsk of transporting migrants to the borders and using them as a "hybrid weapon" against the EU in response to sanctions against Belarus. For its part, Minsk maintains that it is unable to contain the influx of migrants to neighboring nations due to Western sanctions.