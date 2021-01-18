Russia should "immediately" release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday after a wave of Western condemnation of his detention at a Moscow airport

Alexei Navalny "took the conscious decision to return to Russia because he sees it as his personal and political home", Mass said, adding it was "totally incomprehensible" that the Russian authorities arrested him on his arrival Sunday.