Germany Calls For Navalny's Immediate Release

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:54 PM

Germany calls for Navalny's immediate release

Russia should "immediately" release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday after a wave of Western condemnation of his detention at a Moscow airport

Alexei Navalny "took the conscious decision to return to Russia because he sees it as his personal and political home", Mass said, adding it was "totally incomprehensible" that the Russian authorities arrested him on his arrival Sunday.

Alexei Navalny "took the conscious decision to return to Russia because he sees it as his personal and political home", Mass said, adding it was "totally incomprehensible" that the Russian authorities arrested him on his arrival Sunday.

More Stories From World

