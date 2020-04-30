Germany Calls for OSCE SMM Mandate Over Entire Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Germany advocates that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) should be given access to the whole territory of Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead a video conference with counterparts from the Normandy Four on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Germany advocates that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) should be given access to the whole territory of Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead a video conference with counterparts from the Normandy Four on Thursday.

"From our point of view, we should ensure that the OSCE SMM can carry out its work throughout Ukraine without restrictions and obstacles. Without an objective assessment, the arrangements cannot be implemented. Mutual distrust is too great for this," Maas noted.

The minister added that Berlin intends to fully implement the arrangements reached at the Normandy Four summit in Paris in early December, calling the recent exchange of prisoners between Donbas and Kiev the first step. According to him, this can become a basis for further progress.

The minister has also addressed the coronavirus pandemic impact on eastern Ukraine.

"The closure of the contact line has had a particularly severe impact on the elderly. Therefore, we are working to move forward as quickly as possible in humanitarian issues surrounding this crisis.

Thus, we will discuss the opening of the contact line and the issues of transition points. It would be a progress that would bring real relief to the residents of eastern Ukraine," Maas said as quoted by the German Foreign Office.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Wednesday that the upcoming online meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on the Ukrainian crisis settlement, would focus on the assessment of the implementation of the decisions made at the Normandy-format summit in Paris last December.

The latest meeting of the Normandy Four leaders � the first in the last three years � took place on December 9 in Paris and resulted in a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.