Germany Calls On Poland To 'fully' Implement EU Law

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Poland must implement EU laws as a member of the bloc, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, after a landmark Polish court ruling that experts warned could lead to "Polexit"

"If a country decides politically to be part of the EU, then it must ensure that the agreed rules are fully and completely implemented," Maas told the Funke newspaper group.

Maas also offered the European Commission his "full support in its mission to uphold European law across the EU." Poland's constitutional court on Thursday ruled that some EU treaty articles were "incompatible" with the Polish constitution and warned EU institutions not to "act beyond the scope of their competencies" by interfering with Poland's judiciary.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday that Poland wanted to stay in the European Union.

Poland and the EU are at odds over judicial reforms introduced by Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party which Brussels warns threaten the country's democracy.

The EU Commission said on Thursday it would use "all the tools" available to ensure the primacy of EU law in Poland.

