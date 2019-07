Germany on Monday urged Russia to quickly release the nearly 1,400 protesters detained in a "disproportionately tough police action" against a weekend demonstration in Moscow

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Germany on Monday urged Russia to quickly release the nearly 1,400 protesters detained in a "disproportionately tough police action" against a weekend demonstration in Moscow

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer also called on Moscow to respect the freedoms of speech and assembly to ensure international standards are met in September's municipal election.