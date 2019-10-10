UrduPoint.com
Germany Calls On Turkey To Cease Military Operation In Syria - UN Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Germany calls on Turkey to end its military operation in northeastern Syria, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jurgen Schultz told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Germany calls on Turkey to end its military operation in northeastern Syria, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jurgen Schultz told reporters on Thursday.

"We call on Turkey to cease its operation and pursue its security interests in a peaceful manner," Schultz said.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone.

Turkey considers the Kurdish forces in Syria as extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

Schultz said Germany condemns Turkey's military operation in the strongest terms. The German diplomat also expressed concern the operation may further destabilize the region and lead to strengthening of the Islamic State.

Turkey's military operation also threatens to unleash another humanitarian catastrophe and new movements of refugees, Schultz said.

