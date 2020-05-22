UrduPoint.com
Germany Calls to Preserve Open Skies Treaty, Regrets US Plans to Leave - Defense Ministry

Germany remains committed to the Open Skies Treaty, calls to preserve the agreement and regrets Washington's withdrawal announcement, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Friday

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States will pull out from the treaty until Russia adheres to it. The US will cease its participation in the treaty within six months, although the president added that a new deal may be possible. Moscow has repeatedly denied Washington's accusations of Open Skies Treaty violations.

"I deeply regret the US' statement about plans to withdraw from the Open Skies agreement. All parties must do everything necessary to preserve this important treaty and prevent the US withdrawal. We will continue to adhere to the agreement," Kramp-Karrenbauer said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry.

On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also expressed his deep regret over Trump's announcement, calling the agreement an important component in ensuring arms control.

Finland has also called on the US to review its decision and said that the agreement has played an important role for security in Europe. Nonetheless, Helsinki joined Washington in accusations against Moscow and claimed that Russia's actions put certain restrictions on the implementation of the treaty.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002. The agreement allows all 34 countries that have ratified the treaty to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over one another.

