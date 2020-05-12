UrduPoint.com
Germany Can Avoid Second Wave Of COVID-19 If Restrictions Followed - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:25 PM

Germany can avoid a second wave of the new coronavirus if people comply with the necessary hygiene rules, Lars Schaade, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute of the Health Ministry, said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Germany can avoid a second wave of the new coronavirus if people comply with the necessary hygiene rules, Lars Schaade, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute of the Health Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"A second wave [of the disease] can be avoided if we avoid chain infection," Schaade told reporters, adding that it is possible if people "behave wisely."

According to the institute's head, citizens should avoid being in contact with other people, respect social distancing and wear protective masks while in public, as well as wash their hands frequently.

Schaade added that people could return to normal life, as it was last December, only after a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed.

Meanwhile, they should do everything possible to keep a low number of cases.

The vice president also said that Germany was approaching the COVID-19 plateau, which was not quite typical of a virus, the spread of which, as a rule, had a "wave-like development" associated with the emergence of persistent immunity among people.

On Tuesday, Germany confirmed 933 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total count to 170,508. Among those infected, 7,533 people have died and over 147,000 others have recovered.

