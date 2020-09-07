UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Can Transfer Requested Data On Navalny To Russia - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Germany Can Transfer Requested Data on Navalny to Russia - Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Germany can transfer to Russia the requested information on the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but this is a multi-stage process, during which new details appear and a number of issues need to be resolved, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the ARD broadcaster on Sunday.

In late August, the Russian prosecutor general's office said it had asked Germany to share clinical findings and preliminary diagnoses made by German doctors treating the 44-year-old Navalny at Berlin's Charite hospital. Earlier this week, Moscow said that the requests of the Russian prosecutors and doctors for legal assistance and more information on the matter were left without a response by German counterparts.

"We agreed on this request for legal assistance sent by Russia. This means that the information that is being requested can be issued by our side, but this is a process since new data is constantly being received ” Navalny is being further treated, it is being checked how much poison remains in his body or it is already being excreted," Maas said.

The minister added that the process of considering a request for legal assistance was being carried out by various departments.

"It is still necessary to clarify this [request] with the medical workers in the Charite, with those who examined the samples. In the research results, there is personal data, the permission [for transfer] of which must be granted by those to whom they belong. Therefore, there are numerous levels, but regarding what concerns us, we have given all the agreements on what is necessary in order to implement this process," Maas added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin August Sunday All Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

2 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

3 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.