Germany Can Transfer Requested Data on Navalny to Russia - Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Germany can transfer to Russia the requested information on the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but this is a multi-stage process, during which new details appear and a number of issues need to be resolved, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the ARD broadcaster on Sunday.

In late August, the Russian prosecutor general's office said it had asked Germany to share clinical findings and preliminary diagnoses made by German doctors treating the 44-year-old Navalny at Berlin's Charite hospital. Earlier this week, Moscow said that the requests of the Russian prosecutors and doctors for legal assistance and more information on the matter were left without a response by German counterparts.

"We agreed on this request for legal assistance sent by Russia. This means that the information that is being requested can be issued by our side, but this is a process since new data is constantly being received ” Navalny is being further treated, it is being checked how much poison remains in his body or it is already being excreted," Maas said.

The minister added that the process of considering a request for legal assistance was being carried out by various departments.

"It is still necessary to clarify this [request] with the medical workers in the Charite, with those who examined the samples. In the research results, there is personal data, the permission [for transfer] of which must be granted by those to whom they belong. Therefore, there are numerous levels, but regarding what concerns us, we have given all the agreements on what is necessary in order to implement this process," Maas added.