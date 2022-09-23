UrduPoint.com

Germany, Canada Intend To Join Allies In Blue Pacific Initiative - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Germany and Canada plan to join the United States, Australia and several other allies in the Partners in the Blue Pacific initiative, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said.

"Today we heard statements from the foreign ministers of Germany and Canada that they intend to join," Kritenbrink said during a conference call on Thursday.

US Deputy Assistant to the President Kurt Campbell said during the conference call that France, South Korea and other states have also indicated they wanted to join the allies in addressing the needs in the Pacific.

The Blue Pacific group is an initiative among the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom to address urgent matters in the Pacific, including climate change and illegal fishing, among others.

In addition, the US officials said the Pacific countries' leaders were invited to convene soon in Washington for a two-day summit with President Joe Biden and other administration officials.

The US officials noted that the Blue Pacific agenda is not meant to be focused on China and its activity in the Pacific.

