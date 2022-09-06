Germany Cannot Abandon Russian Energy Resources in 1 Day - Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Berlin opposes a total embargo on Russian gas and oil, the country cannot abandon Russian fossil energy resources in one day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"We do not want to repeat the mistakes made by Germany in the past and do not promise things that we cannot deliver.

That is why we said that we cannot abandon fossil energy from Russia from one day to the next," Baerbock said during an event at the German foreign ministry.