UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Cannot Say Who Paid For Russian Opposition Figure Navalny's Treatment - Seibert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:02 PM

Germany Cannot Say Who Paid for Russian Opposition Figure Navalny's Treatment - Seibert

The German government does not know who is paying a Berlin hospital to treat Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the chancellor's spokesman told reporters on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The German government does not know who is paying a Berlin hospital to treat Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the chancellor's spokesman told reporters on Monday.

"We do not know it," Steffen Seibert said, adding this question should be addressed to Navalny's family and private benefactors who financed his transportation from Russia to Germany.

Seibert said that the 44-year-old critic of the Russian government had been flown into Germany "out of humanitarian considerations.

" He is being treated at the Charite hospital for what the activist's team claims was poisoning.

"There was no formal invitation from the Federal chancellor or government, but Navalny needed to be granted entry to Germany as soon as possible out of humanitarian considerations," Seibert explained.

Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday and was taken to a hospital after his plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. He went into a coma and was flown to Germany on Saturday after his condition stabilized.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Omsk Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls for Int'l Respon ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Netanyahu Agree to Develop Cooperation to C ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

1 minute ago

Turkish envoy calls on Omar Ayub, appreciates Paki ..

1 minute ago

Tikhanovskaya to Speak at EU Parliament Foreign Af ..

4 minutes ago

NAB Baloachistan initiates inquiry in another mln ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.