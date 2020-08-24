(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The German government does not know who is paying a Berlin hospital to treat Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the chancellor's spokesman told reporters on Monday.

"We do not know it," Steffen Seibert said, adding this question should be addressed to Navalny's family and private benefactors who financed his transportation from Russia to Germany.

Seibert said that the 44-year-old critic of the Russian government had been flown into Germany "out of humanitarian considerations.

" He is being treated at the Charite hospital for what the activist's team claims was poisoning.

"There was no formal invitation from the Federal chancellor or government, but Navalny needed to be granted entry to Germany as soon as possible out of humanitarian considerations," Seibert explained.

Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday and was taken to a hospital after his plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. He went into a coma and was flown to Germany on Saturday after his condition stabilized.