Germany Changes COVID-19 Status of Netherlands, Spain Into 'High Incidence' - RKI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) New restrictions will apply to travel from the Netherlands and Spain to Germany starting July 27 as Berlin has designated them areas of high coronavirus incidence, the state-linked Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday.

"The Netherlands (incl. the autonomous countries and the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands) is now considered a high incidence area. Spain (incl. the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands) is now considered a high incidence area," the RKI said in a statement.

The designation comes into force next Tuesday at midnight (22:00 GMT).

All persons traveling to Germany from high-risk areas have to present one of the following ” a negative PCR test, a vaccination certificate, or no more than six month old proof of recovery from COVID-19. Arrivals lacking the necessary documents have to undergo a ten-day quarantine.

As of Friday, Germany's list of high incidence areas includes 33 countries.