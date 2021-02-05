Germany charges Nazi camp secretary with complicity in murders

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :German prosecutors said Friday they have charged a former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp for complicity in the murders of 10,000 people, in what is the first such case in recent years against a female staff member.

The woman, who was not named by prosecutors, "is accused of having assisted those responsible at the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war in her function as a stenographer and secretary to the camp commander of the former concentration camp Stutthof between June 1943 and April 1945," said the prosecutors.