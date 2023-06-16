UrduPoint.com

Germany, China To Start Inter-Governmental Consultations In Berlin On Monday - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Germany, China to Start Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin on Monday - Gov't

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The German-Chinese inter-governmental consultations involving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang will start in Berlin on June 19, while the formal start remains scheduled for June 20, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said on Friday.

"On Monday evening, the seventh German-Chinese consultations will start in Berlin," Buechner told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Scholz and Li would hold a meeting during a working dinner on Monday ahead of the official start of the consultations scheduled for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the national security strategy published by the German government described China as both a competitor and a partner without whom many of the most pressing global challenges could not be resolved. It also accused the world's second-largest economy of using its clout to achieve political goals.

