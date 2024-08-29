Germany Coach Nagelsmann Calls Up Stiller For Nations League
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann included uncapped midfielder Angelo Stiller in his squad for the September Nations League fixtures, their first matches since a Euro 2024 quarter-final exit and several retirements.
The squad is the first named after a generational change brought on by the international retirements of veterans and 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller.
Captain at Euro 2024, Ilkay Gundogan -- who missed Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph through injury -- has also announced he will no longer play for his country.
Nagelsmann did not indicate who would take over from Gundogan as skipper, although German media reported Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is the frontrunner.
Stuttgart's Stiller is the only uncapped player to be called up, with Nagelsmann praising his "good performances" with last season's surprise Bundesliga runners-up.
The coach said he wanted to stick with the majority of the squad who impressed at Euro 2024 on home soil.
"For the moment, these changes are enough for the national team," Nagelsmann said.
"We want to give the Euros squad the chance to present themselves again in the first games after the tournament."
Long-time understudy Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to be first-choice goalkeeper in place of Neuer.
Alexander Nuebel, who is on loan at Stuttgart from Bayern and is viewed as the long-term successor to Neuer at club level, has been included in the squad, having been cut just before Euro 2024.
Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Ruediger has been rested after a long summer including winning the Champions League final at Wembley in June.
Bayern forward Serge Gnabry, who missed Euro 2024 with a muscle injury, has also been left out of the squad despite a return to fitness.
Fellow Bayern winger Leroy Sane misses out as he continues his return from an operation on a leg injury.
After almost a decade of underperforming at major tournaments, including two group-stage World Cup exits in Russia and Qatar, Germany impressed at the Euros.
The hosts were eliminated with a 2-1 extra-time loss to Spain in Stuttgart, the only team not to lose to the eventual champions inside 90 minutes.
Germany host Hungary on September 7 in Duesseldorf, followed by a trip to Amsterdam to take on the Netherlands on September 10.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alexander Nuebel (Stuttgart), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP)
Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstaedt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Chris Fuehrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fuellkrug (West Ham/ENG), Kai Havertz (Arsenal/ENG), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart).
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: US Open day 4 results1 second ago
-
Root equals England record of 33 Test centuries, goes joint 10th in all-time list6 seconds ago
-
Poland slashes subsidies for right-wing Law and Justice party30 minutes ago
-
Maduro poll rival faces jail if he ignores third summons40 minutes ago
-
Key fixtures in new-look UEFA Champions League50 minutes ago
-
Holders Real Madrid face Dortmund and Liverpool in new-look Champions League60 minutes ago
-
Root's record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka60 minutes ago
-
First Paris Paralympics medals won as French fans roar on swimmer1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
USA, Britain open with wins at Paralympics basketball1 hour ago
-
UN chief calls for banning nuclear testing "for good"3 hours ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics3 hours ago