Germany Coach Nagelsmann Extends Contract Until Euro 2028
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Julian Nagelsmann has signed a contract extension to remain Germany coach until the end of Euro 2028, the German FA (DFB) announced Friday.
Nagelsmann said his experience at Euro 2024, hosted by Germany, convinced him to stay on for both the 2026 World Cup and the Euros two years later.
"We are on the right path and it is not over yet. We want to continue to develop. We want to win titles," the 37-year-old said in a statement.
Nagelsmann signed the extension in Leipzig on Friday as part of the DFB's 125-year anniversary celebrations.
The former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig coach took over in 2023, initially on a short-term basis for Euro 2024.
In April 2024, shortly before the tournament, Nagelsmann extended his deal to include the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Now, he will also remain in charge Euro 2028, to be hosted by Britain and Ireland.
The second youngest men's head coach in Germany history, Nagelsmann took over after a difficult period for the four-time World Cup winners.
Germany were eliminated at the group stage of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and were beaten by England in the last 16 of Euro 2020.
Hansi Flick became the first coach to be sacked in the national team's history after the World Cup in Qatar.
At club level, Nagelsmann became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took over Hoffenheim aged 28 in 2016, before moving to RB Leipzig three years later.
He then signed with Bayern Munich and won the Bundesliga in 2021-22, before he was surprisingly fired in March 2023.
Germany showed signs of a revival under Nagelsmann at Euro 2024, winning their group before losing in extra time to eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals.
"Our goal was a successful tournament, but I could not have imagined back then what the national team means to Germany, how many hearts it reaches and people it moves," Nagelsmann said.
In the Nations League, Germany are through to the knockout phase for the first time and face Italy in a two-legged quarter-final in March.
Nagelsmann's extension ends rumours the in-demand coach was set for a return to club football after the 2026 World Cup.
It also means Jurgen Klopp will have to wait for the job he has long been linked with following his departure from Liverpool last year.
DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said Nagelsmann's desire to stay on was a "significant signal" for the future of the game in Germany.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Meta guru urges Europe to gamble more on AI5 minutes ago
-
Putin ready to talk to Trump, waiting for US 'signals': Kremlin5 minutes ago
-
Germany coach Nagelsmann extends contract until Euro 20285 minutes ago
-
French police arrest 10 over crypto excecutive's kidnapping25 minutes ago
-
Strong winds wreak havoc before Torrey Pines 2nd rd halted45 minutes ago
-
Record wind gusts lash Ireland as violent storm hits55 minutes ago
-
Bangkok air pollution forces 352 schools to close55 minutes ago
-
Deadly teen knife crisis UK's 'new normal'1 hour ago
-
Record wind gusts lash Ireland as violent storm hits2 hours ago
-
US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump press chief3 hours ago
-
Sabalenka, Keys promise thunderous slugfest in Australian Open final3 hours ago
-
Aryna Sabalenka: the complete player in search of history3 hours ago