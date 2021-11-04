Germany Commits Additional $693Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The German government will provide an additional package of 600 million Euros ($693 million) to crisis-hit Afghanistan, the German Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Germany has pledged an additional 600 million euro to increase humanitarian assistance & provide funding for international organizations which support Afghans in need," the ministry tweeted.

In particular, the foreign ministry will allocate 350 million euros of the package, while the rest of the contribution - 250 million euros - will be made by the Federal Ministry of Development and Cooperation.

The package will be sent through partner organizations, including the World food Program and the United Nations Refugee. Germany expects the aid to cover the needs of Afghans identified by the United Nations and the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement, according to the ministry.

The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) have taken over Afghanistan in early September after a decades-long war, which plunged the Central Asian nation into a prolonged humanitarian, security, and economic crisis, affecting all groups of the population, including the most vulnerable.