Germany Committed To 60Mln Euro Package To Support Ukraine Energy Security - US Official

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Germany Committed to 60Mln Euro Package to Support Ukraine Energy Security - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Germany has vowed under the deal with the United States on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project that it will provide a 60 million euro package to support Ukraine's energy security, a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday.

"Germany has also committed to a 60 million euro Ukraine resilience package to support Ukraine's energy and security," the official said, noting that it concerns facilitating electrical grid integration, as well as supporting modernization of and reforms to Ukraine's energy sector.

