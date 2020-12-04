Germany Committed to Hosting US Troops Within Its Borders - Foreign Minister

Germany is not aware of an alleged US decision to stop the withdrawal of its troops and will fulfill its obligations to host US forces in the country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Germany is not aware of an alleged US decision to stop the withdrawal of its troops and will fulfill its obligations to host US forces in the country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday.

Earlier, the German N24 broadcaster reported that the US Congress was planning to freeze the decision by President Donald Trump to pull out 12,000 troops from Germany.

"We have no information [about that] ... [Germany is] loyal to its commitments to support our US friends.

US troops are welcome in Germany and their presence is conducive to the safety of not only Germany but entire Europe," Maas told reporters after a video-conference of the 27th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

In July, Washington confirmed plans to reduce its forces by some 12,000 troops, which is viewed as a punishment for Berlin's alleged failure to allocate two percent of its budget for defense, per NATO regulations.