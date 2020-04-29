Germany Compensates Culture Workers for Canceled Shows

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The German government will partially repay fees to federally funded cultural institutions and freelance artists whose shows were canceled over the coronavirus outbreak, the office of the culture commissioner said Wednesday.

"Federal Government Commissioner for Culture Monika Gruetters has authorized cultural institutions to seek payments of fees for events canceled over the [coronavirus] crisis, starting immediately," the statement read.

Federally funded cultural institutions and projects will receive up to 60 percent of the sum they were expected to earn.

States are encouraged to compensate cultural workers on the regional level.

Freelance artists will be repaid up to 60 percent of their fees for contracts concluded before March 15 if they do not exceed 1,000 Euros ($1,086). Fees of over 1,000 euros will be remunerated by up to 40 percent but not more than 2,500 euros.

A separate program will compensate German-based orchestras. They will get back up to 200,000 euros for concerts that were scheduled to take place in Germany, provided that the orchestra is not publicly funded. The funding will be available until the end of this year.