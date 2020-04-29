UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Compensates Culture Workers For Canceled Shows

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:16 PM

Germany Compensates Culture Workers for Canceled Shows

The German government will partially repay fees to federally funded cultural institutions and freelance artists whose shows were canceled over the coronavirus outbreak, the office of the culture commissioner said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The German government will partially repay fees to federally funded cultural institutions and freelance artists whose shows were canceled over the coronavirus outbreak, the office of the culture commissioner said Wednesday.

"Federal Government Commissioner for Culture Monika Gruetters has authorized cultural institutions to seek payments of fees for events canceled over the [coronavirus] crisis, starting immediately," the statement read.

Federally funded cultural institutions and projects will receive up to 60 percent of the sum they were expected to earn.

States are encouraged to compensate cultural workers on the regional level.

Freelance artists will be repaid up to 60 percent of their fees for contracts concluded before March 15 if they do not exceed 1,000 Euros ($1,086). Fees of over 1,000 euros will be remunerated by up to 40 percent but not more than 2,500 euros.

A separate program will compensate German-based orchestras. They will get back up to 200,000 euros for concerts that were scheduled to take place in Germany, provided that the orchestra is not publicly funded. The funding will be available until the end of this year.

Related Topics

German Germany March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

6 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

51 minutes ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.